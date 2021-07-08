Lyons Community Library offering to sign out medical equipment

The Lyons Community Library is lending sanitized medical equipment with no doctor’s prescription necessary.

Items include: canes, quad canes, crutches, four-wheeled walkers, two-wheeled walkers, knee walkers, various sized wheelchairs, medium and large commodes, raised toilet seats, shower seats, transfer seats, and transfer chairs. Items are free of charge.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

People seeking the medical equipment must sign it out at the front desk.

