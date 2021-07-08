Cancel
Dekalb County, GA

2 men arrested in separate highway shootings in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified two men involved in separate highway shootings in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police said Damon Fleming, 22, was arrested on June 14 after he shot out a woman’s windshield as she drove with her young child on I-20. Police said the incident happened over Memorial Day weekend and that it was related to road rage. No one was hurt.

Fleming was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Police say Benjamin O’Connell, 33, was arrested on June 30 for a shooting on I-85 on June 23. Police said O’Connell yelled racial slurs at a woman and shot at her after she blew her horn at him. No one was injured.

O’Connell was also charged with aggravated assault.

These shootings are two more than a dozen shootings that have happened on Atlanta interstates this year.

Police said in a news conference in June that none of the incidents are related, and that most stemmed from some sort of road rage incident.

