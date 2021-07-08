Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mum and dad BOTH diagnosed with cancer within months of each other as they bring up kids aged 6 & 4 and baby

By Chiara Fiorillo
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqmI9_0arFOMzD00

A MUM and a dad have both been diagnosed with cancer within months of each other as they bring up their three children.

Kirsten Rasmussen had just given birth to baby Estelle in August last year when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer after discovering a lump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KB87_0arFOMzD00
Kirsten and Pete Rasmussen with their three children, Will, Tommy and baby Estelle Credit: GoFundMe

The diagnosis sent her family life into turmoil, but she remained strong and did her best to battle the disease.

She underwent an 11-hour surgery for the removal of approximately 10 tumours, as well as a mastectomy, breast reconstruction and chemotherapy.

Kirsten - who is also mum to Will, six, Tommy, four - then had radiation therapy and, even though her outlook is now positive, she still has to undergo several surgeries.

But two weeks after the mum - an early childhood teacher - finished her radiation therapy, the unthinkable happened as her husband Pete was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple seizures.

The man, from Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, had supported his wife after her diagnosis and had been strong to protect his family.

When Pete, 35, was rushed to hospital, he underwent an MRI and was sadly diagnosed with a grade 2 Astrocytoma cancerous brain tumour.

It is a type of invasive tumour, meaning there is no clear separation from the surrounding brain, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

The dad-of-three has been given between seven and ten years to live as doctors gave the family the heartbreaking news that the tumour is not curable by surgery.

Pete, who works as a teacher, told the Hobart Mercury: "The tumour was in such a position that it was inoperable and if it was to be operated on I could become deaf, unable to speak or may or may not be conscious.

"The doctor said I would be the definition of a living vegetable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECeoX_0arFOMzD00
Family friends launched a fundraiser to help the family Credit: GoFundMe

Following their diagnosis, the two parents have been left unable to work and some friends decided to create a GoFundMe page to help them with their expenses.

So far, more than $84,000 (£45,343) has been raised of a $200,000 (£107,960) goal.

The fundraiser reads: "Kirsten, Pete and their family now face great uncertainty and need our help to navigate the coming months and years ahead.

"Any donation will allow the family to recover at home, contribute to their medical bills and allow the children to continue to grow without the certainty of their parents' financial income."

It adds: "As Pete himself has said, one of the most challenging parts of this story is that they have had is to tell their young children that a second of their parents is about to undergo an unbeatable cancer journey."

Kirsten and Pete, who have been together for more than 15 years, have been described as active members of the Old Beach community, where they have lived in the past six years.

Pete said he was moved by the support shown by family and friends, as he added: "I’ve asked my brother if he can walk my daughter down the aisle.

"We get so busy with our lives and rushing to work so when things get really really serious it’s nice to know you have support."

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can click here.

Comments / 3

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Seizure#Radiation Therapy#Mastectomy#Mum#Mri#Astrocytoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Woman with chronic nose pain realises she’s spent nearly 40 years with a Tiddlywink up her nose

A woman who had suffered from chronic nose pain for 37 years recently discovered the cause of her discomfort – a yellow Tiddlywink that she stuffed up her nose as an eight-year-old.When Mary McCarthy, a 45-year-old hospital worker from Addington, New Zealand took a Covid test in October last year that requires a swab to be poked up both nostrils, her pain worsened.After undergoing surgery to find out the root cause of the problem, both the surgeons were shocked when they extracted a yellow Tiddlywinks counter that has been stuck in Mary’s nose for nearly four decades.In fact, the counter...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man who had the world’s most extensive face transplant operation reveals how his life has changed

Volunteer firefighter Patrick Hardison has opened up to Fox News about how one of the most extensive face transplants ever undertaken has changed his life.In an attempt to rescue a trapped woman inside a burning building, the father-of-five ran inside the house in his hometown of Mississippi.The burning ceiling collapsed on his head, which resulted in horrific burns. The 43-year-old recalls jumping out the window as his helmet and face mask melted his face. “I remember everything”, he said. His eyelids, lips, nose, and ears were burned off which forced Patrick to spend over two months in a burns...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Meet the little sisters who have to visit the beach in the dead of night and wear beekeeper protective gear because they're allergic to the SUN - as their devastated mum reveals the unusual symptom that led to the rare diagnosis

A simple play in the backyard can be a dangerous experience for Amielle Walker. The Sydney youngster, 8, has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as Xeroderma Pigmentosum - or XP - which sees her suffer from extreme sensitivity to ultraviolet rays from sunlight. Her sibling Taya, 3,...
RelationshipsBBC

Covid: Parents 'were treated like criminals' as their son lay dying

Parents prevented from seeing their dying son in his final weeks have said they were treated "like criminals". Ollie Bibby, 27, from South Benfleet, Essex, died of leukaemia in hospital on 5 May, a day before Matt Hancock was filmed kissing a colleague, prompting his resignation as health secretary. Penny...
Family RelationshipsTelegraph

'Our third baby was born to save his brothers' lives'

For any parent, the decision to have a third child comes loaded with questions. How will the newborn gel with their siblings? Will the demands of raising a trio affect family life, and finances?. For Nick and Klara Taussig, from Box Hill, Surrey, the decision was a particularly tortuous one....

Comments / 3

Community Policy