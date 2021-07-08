Cancel
Hampton, TN

Herman Ray Deloach

Johnson City Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn 3-16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. HAMPTON - Herman Ray Deloach, 80, Hampton, Tn. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at his home. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bill & Lottie Byrd Deloach. Herman was a 1960 graduate of Hampton High School. He was preceded in death by his wife Dottie Deloach and brothers, Eddie & Emmit and sister: Phyllis Deloach. He attended Friendship Free Will Baptist Church. He worked as a pipe fitter for 35 years at Beaunit Fibers & North American Rayon Corporation. He served his country in the US Army two years active and four years in the Reserve. Herman enjoyed working in his yard and outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was always Mr. fixit coming up with unique engineering skills. He was from the old school and loved the Lord and his family. He was a wonderful father & great provider.

Hampton, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Charlie Miller
