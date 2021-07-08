Marvel’s ‘What if…?’ Trailer Shows off Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as Black Panther

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for its much-anticipated series, What If…? The series explores various Marvel multiverses and possibilities for several characters. What If…? trailer begins with a scene from the first Iron Man movie, where he gets attacked by a missile. Here, he is saved by Killmonger from Black Panther. Similarly, fans can expect several alternate versions of MCU stories and characters including Captain Carter and T’Challa as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Other characters featured in the trailer are Doctor Strange, Thor, Howard the Duck, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and more. Marvel has also revealed a brand-new poster for What If…?