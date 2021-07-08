Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel’s ‘What if…?’ Trailer Shows off Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as Black Panther

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold onto your shields — Marvel is heading full steam ahead towards the multiverse. The studio unveiled the first trailer for What If… today, their upcoming Disney+ animated series that plans to warp MCU timelines and bend reality around the legendary Avengers. You may spot some familiar faces in new animated fashion, like Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, but something seems amiss about our favorite heroes. That’s because What If… poses a thrilling question: what if major plot points in the MCU occurred differently?

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Yondu#Avengers#Howard The Duck#Mcu#Nebula#The Watcher#Iron Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Will Be The Next Black Panther?

In 2018, Black Panther launched in theaters as the first time the character had received a standalone film on the big screen. The film was a massive success with both critics and fans thanks to some of the incredible performances including Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa, the character boasting the Black Panther title.
MoviesCollider

'Black Panther 2': Winston Duke Confirms Return of M'Baku in Marvel's "Really Special" Sequel

Many assumed that Winston Duke, who played M'Baku in Black Panther, would reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, but there has never been any official announcement or confirmation -- until now. Speaking to Collider while promoting the indie drama Nine Days, which hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles next week, Duke has finally confirmed the return of M'Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Doctor Strange: How Tilda Swinton Feels About Marvel’s Whitewashing Comments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-growing and has been making major steps forward in regards to inclusion and representation. But there were some speed bumps along the way, including the controversy about Doctor Strange’s casting of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One. Marvel’s Kevin Feige recently admitted fault in the controversy, and now Swinton herself has responded to those comments.
Moviesepicstream.com

Letitia Wright Reportedly Out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Following Anti-Vaxx Issue

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The untimely death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman not only left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also changed the long-term plans Marvel Studios had envisioned for the franchise. In fact, the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has apparently undergone several script rewrites over the last couple of months and it's safe to assume that everyone working on the film is having a hard time coming up with a brand new story.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel’s What If…? Release Date, New Trailer Revealed

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for its much-anticipated series, What If…? The series explores various Marvel multiverses and possibilities for several characters. What If…? trailer begins with a scene from the first Iron Man movie, where he gets attacked by a missile. Here, he is saved by Killmonger from Black Panther. Similarly, fans can expect several alternate versions of MCU stories and characters including Captain Carter and T’Challa as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Other characters featured in the trailer are Doctor Strange, Thor, Howard the Duck, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and more. Marvel has also revealed a brand-new poster for What If…?
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Chadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Kevin Feige Says “Very Special” Sequel Honors Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige updates Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, saying the "very special" sequel from director Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman. After the 43-year-old King T'Challa actor died in August 2020, Feige confirmed in December that Marvel would not recast the character because Boseman's portrayal "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past." Instead, to "honor the legacy that Chad helped us build," Feige revealed Wakanda Forever would "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Star Angela Bassett On Multiple Rewrites And Paying Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett played Queen Ramonda in 2018's Black Panther and will return in next year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's a lot of intrigue surrounding the movie, especially as the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer - means T'Challa's story has reached an abrupt and premature end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesIGN

Marvel's She-Hulk Series Casts Josh Segarra

Marvel has cast another actor for its upcoming She-Hulk series. As reported by Deadline, Arrow star Josh Segarra will play an undisclosed role in the series. Segarra will join Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Maslany will play She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters and Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk. She-Hulk will be a legal comedy that focuses on Jennifer Walters who has powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner. The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and Jessica Gao will serve as the head writer. Details regarding the plot and release date of She-Hulk are kept under the wraps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy