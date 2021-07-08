Naomi Osaka is ready to talk to us — on her terms

She didn't anticipate that skipping one press conference in seven years would cause a tennis scandal. But Naomi Osaka opting out of being grilled by reporters as an act of mental health self-care drew such harsh sanctions and so much vitriol that the star athlete withdrew from the French Open altogether. She skipped Wimbledon for good measure, too, opting instead to recharge and spend time with loved ones ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Amid prepping to hit the court again in her homeland, Osaka penned a powerful essay for TIME magazine detailing the wisdom she's gleaned from the unexpected events of the previous few weeks. Chief among them is that "it's O.K. to not be O.K."