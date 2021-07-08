Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka is ready to talk to us — on her terms

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe didn't anticipate that skipping one press conference in seven years would cause a tennis scandal. But Naomi Osaka opting out of being grilled by reporters as an act of mental health self-care drew such harsh sanctions and so much vitriol that the star athlete withdrew from the French Open altogether. She skipped Wimbledon for good measure, too, opting instead to recharge and spend time with loved ones ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Amid prepping to hit the court again in her homeland, Osaka penned a powerful essay for TIME magazine detailing the wisdom she's gleaned from the unexpected events of the previous few weeks. Chief among them is that "it's O.K. to not be O.K."

www.mic.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Race#French#Time#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
TennisPosted by
StyleCaster

Naomi Osaka’s Sister Is Also a Pro Tennis Player—Here’s Where She Ranks

Venus and Serena Williams aren’t the only famous sisters to play tennis on the professional level— just wait until you hear about Naomi Osaka‘s sister, Mari Osaka. That’s right; the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has a fellow tennis pro in her family. Naomi Osaka‘s older sister, Mari, made her Women’s Tennis Association Tour debut in 2014 and has gone on to compete in four ITF finals since. But how does her tennis career compare to her little sister Naomi’s? After all, the youngest Osaka sister was ranked No. 1 by the WTA in 2021, which certainly makes for some pretty steep competition.
TennisTeen Vogue

Naomi Osaka Stars in Her Own ‘Stronger Together’ Film Ahead of Olympics

The summer Olympic Games are quickly approaching, but Naomi Osaka has been gearing up to win. After pulling out of the French Open in May and publicly speaking out against the media’s negative influence on her mental health, Osaka had taken a break from the court entirely, also withdrawing from the Berlin WTA 500. But the Japanese tennis star is ready to play again, telling Japan’s national broadcaster NHK earlier this week about her plans for the Tokyo Games.
TennisPosted by
The US Sun

Is Naomi Osaka playing at the Tokyo Olympics?

NAOMI OSAKA has passed up the opportunity to play in two Grand Slam tournaments over the past few weeks. But the Japanese star doesn't seem like she wants to miss her homecoming when the Tokyo Olympics get underway this month. The 23-year-old has become one of tennis' rising stars over...
TennisPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Praises Naomi Osaka for SI Swimsuit Cover: ‘Creating Her Own Path’

Carrie Ann Inaba, who is on her self-described mental health journey, loved the Naomi Osaka cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Inaba and Osaka, the international tennis star, can be called kindred spirits. Both are vocal about mental self-care. And both women have significant ties to Japan. Osaka, in fact, was born in Japan and will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics. She moved to the United States when she was three. Inaba, who was born in Honolulu, started her professional career in Japan.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has linked up with Mattel as the most recent athlete to join the Barbie doll family. The notorious tennis player took to her social media accounts to announce the news and share her excitement about getting her very own Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka Doll. Osaka...
TennisPosted by
107 JAMZ

Megan Thee Stallion 1st Rapper On Sports Illustrated Swim Cover

Houston's rap femcee Megan Thee Stallion proves she's more than H-Town's exclusive hottie, becoming the first rap star to grace the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Now that, makes her America's hottie! Congrats diva. The SI magazine has been showcasing the baddest b!@ches and bathing suits on...
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
TennisHastings Tribune

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix's new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
Tenniskwit.org

An Introverted Champion Reveals Her Earnest Heart In Netflix's 'Naomi Osaka'

One thing is obvious after watching Naomi Osaka, Netflix's three-episode docuseries tracking the life of the increasingly press-shy tennis champion. Naomi Osaka worries. A lot. She worries about the pressures of fame after her victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open made her a superstar. She worries about...
MLSETOnline.com

'Naomi Osaka' Explores How the Tennis Star Found Her Voice as an Activist

In the first episode of the Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, the titular tennis star has hit a rough patch. She enters the 2019 U.S. Open and 2020 Australian Open as the defending champion in each tournament, having made a major name for herself on the world stage and achieved a long-held career goal of being the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam title.
Tennisarcamax.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit goes bold: Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom

Three stars grace the cover of the 2021 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated: tennis champion Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model and activist Leyna Bloom. While Bloom makes history as the first transgender woman to land a Sports Illustrated cover, Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian, is the first Black female athlete on a cover and Houston hottie Megan is the first woman rapper to be featured.

Comments / 3

Community Policy