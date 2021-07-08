Man allegedly shot pit bull, charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

A man in Livingston County is facing charges for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting and killing a dog.

On June 23, deputies responded to a home in West Sparta to investigate reports of a dog being shot.

Edward Carswell, 56, of West Sparta, is accused of shooting an 11-year-old pit bull in the back of the head after alleging it had an aggressive past.

Carswell was arrested on June 25 and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

After being arraigned he was released and issued an appearance ticket.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)