Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Geneva Library is starting to return to pre-Covid practices

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGauR_0arFO1XD00

The Geneva Public Library has expanded its hours and services to 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Curbside pickup is available from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. before the library opens.

The Summer Reading Program began July 1 with the return of limited in-person events.

More seating will become available in July as well as more public computers. Library meeting spaces will be available for booking and the second floor reception desk will be reopening after being closed for a year.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Health
Geneva, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Geneva Library#Pre Covid#The Geneva Public Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
iPad
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Casella Waste Systems Inc. provides 8 students with scholarships

Casella Waste Systems Inc. have awarded 8 students with $2,500 scholarships to study environmental related sciences in college. The company has established a 20 year fund in order to support scholarships for those specific fields. The program has provided $434,000 towards education in the environmental field since it’s been created.
Corning, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Fire in Corning Wednesday afternoon

A fire in Corning has left damage to a second story floor and roof. The fire happened in an apartment on East 2nd Street in the Southside of Corning. It is currently unknown if anyone was home or lives in the building, but no injuries were reported. The fire happened...
CollegesPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Guidance updated for students returning to MCC this fall

The guidance surrounding Covid-19 has been updated for Monroe Community College. Restrictions will be lifted for students who are fully vaccinated and furnish proof. Masks will still be a requirement during class. Students who are not vaccinated will follow CDC guidelines with wearing a mask as well as weekly testing.
Phelps, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

FLX WEEKLY: Don Miller of Waterside Wine Bar in Phelps (podcast)

Don Miller is the owner of the Waterside Wine Bar in Phelps and is in-studio to talk about being a new business owner, dealing with the collapse of their retaining wall on Christmas Day, the “Phelps Triangle” along with his career as a Section V high school basketball referee. Don joins Sydney Radka and Jim Sinicropi to discuss all of this and a look at the weekend ahead on FLX Weekly. WATCH LIVE AT 11:00 AM!

Comments / 0

Community Policy