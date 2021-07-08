Geneva Library is starting to return to pre-Covid practices

The Geneva Public Library has expanded its hours and services to 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Curbside pickup is available from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. before the library opens.

The Summer Reading Program began July 1 with the return of limited in-person events.

More seating will become available in July as well as more public computers. Library meeting spaces will be available for booking and the second floor reception desk will be reopening after being closed for a year.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)