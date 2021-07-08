Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Investigators search for graffiti vandals that hit multiple Lee County shopping malls

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZXIE_0arFNz0P00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are looking for two men they believe are involved in several graffiti cases at multiple Lee County shopping malls.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said the two men are persons of interest in several cases at Coconut Point Mall and possibly Miromar Outlets over the last couple of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDPXp_0arFNz0P00

They were seen on video on July 3 walking north on Coconut Point from behind the Target after tagging it, Crime Stoppers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj1r2_0arFNz0P00

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-780-8477 or make an online tip.

Comments / 1

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#Graffiti#Vandals#Swfl Crime Stoppers#Miromar Outlets#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
ABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 1

Community Policy