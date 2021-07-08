Police investigating after woman found dead in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A death investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after a woman was found dead.
Officers responded to 958 Founders Drive SW around 12 p.m. Thursday to find a woman who had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Paramedics on the scene pronounced her dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
Investigators are working to determine whether or not foul play was a factor in her death.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
There is also no word on any potential suspects.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 5