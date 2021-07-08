Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Police investigating after woman found dead in southwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUAul_0arFNwME00

ATLANTA — A death investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after a woman was found dead.

Officers responded to 958 Founders Drive SW around 12 p.m. Thursday to find a woman who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paramedics on the scene pronounced her dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not foul play was a factor in her death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is also no word on any potential suspects.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tv News#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: 2 men wounded in shooting at DC intersection

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded Thursday night after gunfire erupted at a Washington, D.C., intersection, authorities said. The shooting happened at 14th Street and Riggs Street NW just north of Logan Circle, WJLA reported. Officials with the Metro Police Department said both victims were conscious and breathing. The severity...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Arson suspected at New Orleans mansion owned by Beyoncé, Jay-Z

NEW ORLEANS — A fire at the New Orleans mansion owned by music stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as simple arson, authorities said. The fire in the vacant mansion, located in the city’s Garden District, appeared to have been started in the kitchen of the home on Wednesday evening, The Times-Picayune reported. According to the newspaper, firefighters found books inside of an oven, as well as gas can inside the home.

Comments / 5

Community Policy