Police investigating after woman found dead in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A death investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after a woman was found dead.

Officers responded to 958 Founders Drive SW around 12 p.m. Thursday to find a woman who had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paramedics on the scene pronounced her dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not foul play was a factor in her death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is also no word on any potential suspects.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group