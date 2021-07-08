Geneva BID held a press conference about Glorious Garlic Festival at the Seneca Lake waterfront

The Geneva Business Improvement District (Geneva BID) held a press conference and “sponsor toast” last evening at the Seneca Lake waterfront where the Glorious Garlic Festival will take place in 2022. The event featured remarks from the festival’s new lead sponsor and an announcement of event dates and concluded with a celebratory wine toast.

Participants announced that the Fox Run Vineyards Glorious Garlic Festival will be presented by Bank of the Finger Lakes through a one-year $15,000 sponsorship. Event organizers anticipate that the festival will cost upwards of $75,000 to host and significant community investment will be required to make it a success. Geneva Growth is also onboard with a $10,000 sponsorship for 2022.

“Bank of the Finger Lakes is honored to serve as a lead sponsor of this event,” said Heidi Westfall, Vice President, Bank Administration, Bank of the Finger Lakes. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Geneva BID and Fox Run Vineyards to bring The Glorious Garlic Festival to the beautiful Geneva lakefront, and look forward to a successful event for our Finger Lakes community.”

The event included welcoming remarks from Geneva BID Executive Director Michael Mills, who announced and thanked Bank of the Finger Lakes for their Lead Sponsorship. Scott Osborn, co-founder of Fox Run Vineyards and the Glorious Garlic Festival was on-hand to announce that the festival will take place August 13-14, 2022, at the Seneca Lake waterfront, where yesterday’s event took place. Guests celebrated with a toast of Fox Run Vineyards 2020 Dry Rose.

“Hosting a festival that will bring more than 14,000 people to Geneva downtown next August is a big undertaking, requiring human and financial capital investment like the amazing gift announced today,” said Mills. “Bank of the Finger Lakes has been an integral part of the community for years and they are already showing their incredible level of engagement with this gift and the volunteer service on our planning committee.”

Fox Run Vineyards, who founded and hosted the festival for the last 27 years, will remain a partner in the event through a transfer agreement that passed ownership to the Geneva BID. The event celebrates the harvest of garlic at a two-day festival and Thursday, outdoor concert. Festival guests feast on food flavored with fresh garlic, enjoy festival vendors including regional garlic farmers, and pick-up tips from local Finger Lakes chefs through cooking demonstrations. The event historically allows visitors to soak up sunshine and picturesque views of Seneca Lake while listening to great musical entertainment, enjoy garlic infused festival food and Fox Run Vineyard’s award-winning, hand-crafted wine. The 2022 version will also include craft beer and cider, and wine from several other Finger Lakes producers.

“The Garlic Festival’s return in 2022 and move to downtown Geneva is a true light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” said New York State said Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R-131). “For almost three decades thousands of people have descended upon the Finger Lakes for the Garlic Festival, making it an integral part of our community and our tourism economy. Thank you to Geneva Business Improvement District Executive Director, Michael Mills, and Fox Run Vineyards President, Scott Osborn, for working to continue this great Finger Lakes tradition in Geneva.”

