Two major drug ring busts result in 78 people being indicted

FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that on Wednesday 78 people were indicted in two major drug trafficking rings in Central New York.

There are 355 charges throughout the 78 people charged with their roles in major drug distribution networks responsible for the transportation of cocaine throughout the state.

Charges include the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl along with the illegal possession of firearms that include untraceable ghost guns.

Taking down the drug rings was the result of a two year investigation and 32 kilograms of cocaine, 117 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than $490,000, and 15 firearms including 9 ghost guns were seized.

The joint investigation was conducted by Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the Oneida/Madison County Drug Task Force. 13 police agencies were involved in the investigation.

The charges outline the activities of the “Pupello Group,” “Flores Group,” and others that coordinated the delivery of the drugs.

One indictment involved a 33-year-old man responsible for leading drug sales throughout Onondaga, Oswego, and Madison Counties. Another involved a 41-year-old man leading drug sales in Onondaga, Cortland, Oneida, and Oswego Counties.

The attorney general stated she will not stop going after those responsible for selling “poison” and illegally trafficking guns.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Guns#Organized Crime#Pupello Group#Flores Group
