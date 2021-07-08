Billiard Factory planned to open in Pflugerville by end of 2021

Solis Dental opened its location at 210 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 400, Hutto, on July 19. The clinic has panoramic 3-D imaging for root canals and implants. Owner Dr. Anthony Escobar said services include cleanings, fillings, crowns, endodontics, implants and Invisalign. Solis Dental offers dental care for all ages. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and varying operations on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit the website or call at 512-846-3787.