Pflugerville, TX

Billiard Factory planned to open in Pflugerville by end of 2021

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Billiard Factory location is coming to 19116 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville, at the Stone Hill Town Center. Information from the company indicated it will be open in late 2021. Billiard Factory sells pool tables and accessories as well as shuffleboards, ping pong tables, dartboards, game room furniture, foosball tables, board games, arcade games and bar accessories. www.billiardfactory.com.

communityimpact.com

