INTERVIEW: Shawna Corden, Stepping Back Into Your Workplace
With COVID getting under control, offices are reopening, but should things go back to normal? Oregon State University Alum Shawna Corden may have some answers for you. In her book Coach Culture: A Playbook for Winning in Business, Corden offers the questions you might be asking yourself about the environment in which you work. And with the recent changes in workplace, we’ve asked her about what should go back to normal.www.corvallisadvocate.com
