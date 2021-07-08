INTERVIEW: Shawna Corden, Stepping Back Into Your Workplace

Some days are too quiet for their own good, so instead, I went to find something to listen to while I worked. On Twitter, a Space was being held on “Handling Stress on Social Media,” with lead speakers being Santiago, Danny Thompson, Samantha Postman, and Francesco Ciulla. The talk didn’t just focus on social media, though, and at times got into some exciting STEM discussions. I put that on in the background as I worked, occasionally taking notes on something I found insightful. With that, I wanted to share with you some of the insights I gleaned from this talk.