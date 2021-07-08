Cancel
Spartansburg, PA

Wednesday storm damage

By Contributed photo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpartansburg Volunteer Fire Department crews were called Wednesday to a tree down on wires and on top of a car about a quarter-mile north of Spartansburg on Route 89 at roughly 5:30 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Berry Herberg said fire police were at the scene until about 8 p.m. while a tree crew from Penelec came to remove the tree. The driver of the car was transported by Spartansburg ambulance to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Herberg said before crews were put back in service they were called to another downed tree in the area.

