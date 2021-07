“Making History,” the River Arts Alliance (RAA) member exhibit and showcase opened May 1, 2021 in the new Slaggie Family Lobby Gallery in the Winona County History Center. COVID-19 restrictions in May prevented a “grand” opening to the new gallery space and exhibit, but there will be a “grand” closing reception on Friday, July 16, from 4-6 pm. Please join RAA and the Winona County Historical Society for this launch of their partnership bringing art to the community. Feel the beauty of art displayed in the new gallery, meet the artists and make your selection from pieces that are for sale. Hors d’oeuvres provided, and a cash bar will be available for refreshments.