The Gen Z-Inspired Hair That's On Trend For Summer 2021

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the past decade, Tata Harper’s eponymous beauty line has captured cult status—a rare achievement for a 100% natural, nontoxic label. The Barranquilla-born founder celebrates her 46th birthday this week, and is celebrating in part by offering Vogue exclusive first access to a sitewide sale, featuring 25% off of purchases over $100 with code VOGUExTATA. “I believe that our products have opened the eyes of so many people,” says Harper of creating safe formulations with a moral compass. “Whether it’s our ingredients or our packaging, we work with vendors that are committed to fair trade, protecting workers, supporting local communities, sustainability, and environmentally responsible practices,” she shares.