Data Breaches Are Up 38 Percent in Q2 2021; The Identity Theft Resource Center Predicts a New All-Time High by Year's End

DAX 30 reaches new all-time high overnight but struggles to keep bullish momentum. US CPI data on focus as equities continue to take advantage of flexible conditions. The DAX 30 is losing a few points this morning after setting a new record high overnight. This break higher has left behind the sideways trend from the last few weeks and has served to confirm that the German index continues its upward trend. The trendline support from back in January continues to be relevant t this time, having held an attempted pullback in yesterday’s session despite having been breached last week. But bulls have been unable to keep the DAX above 15,800 this morning and the key now will be whether this move higher can be sustained. If so, I’d expect momentum to build up towards the 16,000 level, at which point we may see some renewed bearish pressure given the significance of such a round number. If not, watch out for the ascending trendline for renewed support, followed by the 15,500 level as a sign of further weakness.