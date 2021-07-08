Golden 1 Center to host 3rd annual California Classic Summer League NBA games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings will play host to the 3rd annual California Classic Summer League at the Golden 1 Center. Four teams, including the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, will play in the four-game tournament beginning on Aug. 3. Rosters will be made up of rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, sophomores, and athletes competing to make NBA and G League rosters.www.abc10.com
