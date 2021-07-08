Cancel
Arizona State

Wyoming governor weighs border assistance in Arizona, Texas

By Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor says he's looking at how the state might send National Guard troops or other help to bolster security at the border with Mexico.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement Wednesday he has already offered “aerial assets” but it was determined that might not be the best approach.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrote other governors last month seeking help dealing with what they called an immigration “crisis” at the border. Wyoming state Rep. Mike Yin, of Jackson, questions any such expenditure after a year of steep budget cuts. The Democrat tells the Casper Star-Tribune it wouldn't help Wyoming.

