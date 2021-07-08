Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier’s coach says Conor McGregor will have KO loss ‘in the back of his head’ and will be ‘hungry and angry’

By Jack Figg
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE3er_0arFMDyG00

CONOR McGREGOR will have his knockout loss to Dustin Poirier 'in the back of his head' making him 'hungry and angry' in their trilogy bout.

That is the view of Thiago Alves, an ex-UFC welterweight now part of Poirier's coaching team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifVlg_0arFMDyG00
Thiago Alves is helping to train Dustin Poirier before his Conor McGregor trilogy bout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbeP2_0arFMDyG00
Conor McGregor was brutally knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January Credit: Getty

He helped map out the masterclass in leg kicks at UFC 257 in January, where McGregor was brutally stopped in the second round.

Poirier avenged his 2014 defeat to the Irishman, with the 32-year-old pair now set for a trilogy decider on Saturday, headlining UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Alves believes the immediate rematch has left McGregor little time to recover from his first KO loss in the octagon, which will be at the forefront of his mind.

Alves told SunSport: "I don't think McGregor is going to be able to improve much."

"Especially after being knocked out. I think being knocked out will be in the back of his head, it's not enough when you get slept like that.

"But we are prepared for a 25-minute Conor McGregor, hungry and angry because he got dropped.

"We've got a good gameplan, Dustin is a stud and I know it's only a matter of time, he's the uncrowned lightweight champion.

"I think it's only a matter of time for him to become lightweight champion, I don't see anyone stopping him. Saturday night, history's going to repeat itself."

COMPETITION: WIN A MERCEDES AMG A45S WORTH £51,000 PLUS UP TO £50k IN CASH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPhi7_0arFMDyG00

Before McGregor made his UFC return earlier in the year, he did so with a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao, 42, lined up afterwards.

As a result, he admitted to focusing too heavily on boxing during his training camp.

He took a battering to his legs thanks to expert calf kicks from Poirier, who nullified McGregor's movement and explosiveness.

Alves, renowned for his legs kicks, hit out at the former two-weight champion for failing to prepare accordingly and blaming it on a boxing-based training camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYRyL_0arFMDyG00
Dustin Poirier battered Conor McGregor's legs with kicks Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWY9e_0arFMDyG00
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set for a trilogy bout Credit: Sportsfile

He said: "A fight's a fight, in MMA you've got to be prepared for everything.

"If you're not prepared for calf kicks, that's your fault, that's your team's fault.

"I just don;t think that excuse at this level is valid. You should know who you're fighting, it's a guy that's been putting people away for years now.

"DP is the best fighter in the lightweight division for a long time now, if you underestimate a guy like that it's because you're too comfortable and you shouldn't be doing what you're doing.

"We're prepared for a 25-minute war and the longer the fight goes, the better for DP, so I know we're going to be victorious."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Bt Sport#Irishman#Mercedes#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Randy Couture Leaks Conor McGregor Paycheck

Randy Couture is not only a UFC Hall of Famer but one of the best fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves. However, he recently argued that top UFC star turned boxer Conor McGregor should have done more to fight against allegedly low fighter pay in the UFC. Conor McGregor recently called out this ‘scripted’ UFC fighter.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCmmasucka.com

5 Last Minute Dustin Poirier Facts You May Not Know

He is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history, a former interim champion, and a top-ranked lightweight, but there’s a lot more to Dustin Poirier than just his MMA career. He fights this weekend at UFC 264 in the final bout of his trilogy with Conor McGregor. Before...
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Doctor Reveals Sad Diagnosis

Conor McGregor’s doctor has revealed that he has a fractured lower fibula shin, and he will be getting surgery on Sunday. UFC 264 truly lived up to it’s hype as one of the most anticipated cards in the UFC memory. In one of the most shocking outcomes and in the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the first round after McGregor broke his ankle after missing a punch. The match was awarded to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Khabib recently posted a ’embarrassing’ photo of this UFC 264 headliner.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy