Robstown, TX

Robstown food distribution set for Friday

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 14 days ago
The Coastal Bend Food Bank will conduct a drive-thru food distribution on Friday in Robstown.

The event will take place while supplies last from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Bend Aviators Stadium, 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd. in Robstown. It is limited to two families per vehicle.

Distribution guidelines include:

  • Those receiving food must remain in their vehicles.
  • Vehicle trunks should be empty.
  • Trunks should be open.
  • Please stay off your phone while in the distribution line.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

