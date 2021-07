United Airlines has held its widebody fleet sacred throughout the crisis. The carrier bucked trends by keeping its fleet intact and prepared to bring those planes out in a robust manner as the crisis subsided and passengers came back. Then, in February, the airline took a hit when a Boeing 777 suffered an engine incident over Denver, which later led to the temporary grounding of 52 Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s. To compensate, the airline brought back more 767s, and now, it continues to bet big on both fleets.