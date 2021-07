Those rumors that were suggesting Nvidia could launch the Ampere successor this year will most likely prove false, since we already know Team Green is aiming to launch the Ampere Super first and this will not happen until 1H 2022, which makes sense given the chip shortages and crypto mayhem. Nvidia usually launches the compute-oriented GPUs first, followed by the gaming versions after some months, so maybe we can at least see new HPC GPUs in late 2022? The probability is quite high, as implied by a tweet from Greymon55, a leaker that is most known for AMD-related rumors. Unfortunately, the cryptic tweet was deleted, but 3DCenter screenshot everything so now we know that it was stating “Nvidia Hopper will tape out soon.”