Reno, NV

Anchor/General Assignment Reporter

KTVN.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTVN, the CBS affiliate for Reno/Lake Tahoe is hiring for the position of Anchor/General Assignment Reporter . Duties include anchoring assigned newscasts and general assignment reporting. Journalism degree, one year of live anchoring, writing and reporting experience preferred. Valid driver’s license with clean driving record required. Please send resume, demo reel, and application to Jason Pasco, News Director, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Applications are available at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or at jobs.ktvn.com. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

www.ktvn.com

