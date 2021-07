The EcoFlow DELTA Pro home battery power system is an expandable energy solution for providing essential power in the event of an emergency and much more. The system features an expandable design that will enable it to range from 3.6kWh all the way up to 25kWh and will deliver power to anything that's rated from 3.6kW to 7.2kW. The unit maintains a portable design that is great for home use, but even better when being used to power essential equipment off-grid.