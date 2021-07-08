Cancel
Utah State

12 Utah counties return to high transmission levels; 668 new COVID cases reported

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 14 days ago
Officials returned 12 Utah counties back to high transmission status Thursday as the state reported 668 new COVID-19 cases, along with two new deaths. The number of new daily cases is the highest since March.

WATCH: Utah health systems share concerns over rise in COVID cases

The move to the new levels is the first time since early March that this many counties have had high transmission status. According to health officials, 11 of the 12 counties that moved contain less than 60% of adults who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The following counties have returned to the high transmission levels:

  • BOX ELDER
  • CARBON
  • DUCHESNE
  • IRON
  • JUAB
  • MILLARD
  • SAN JUAN
  • SANPETE
  • SEVIER
  • TOOELE
  • UINTAH
  • WASHINGTON

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 379 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8%.

READ: Delta variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US

To date, 2,895,700 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,821,170 people have been tested. 230 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Thursday, Utah's stands at 2,389:

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

