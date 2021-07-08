Cancel
Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer]

By Sammy Approved
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple Music announced artist and producer Amorphous as the newest addition to its “Up Next” program. The initiative prompts Apple Music to select a group of artists monthly hoping to identify, showcase and elevate rising talent. Our 2020 Quarantine Award winner began seeing noticeable notoriety after his viral mix of...

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

