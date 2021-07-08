Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer]

iHeartRadio is launching Behind the Music, a new podcast that will adapt episodes from the original MTV/VH1 documentary series. The podcast’s premiere on July 29th coincides with the premiere of the rebooted Behind the Music television series on Paramount+. Previously aired episodes for Dr. Dre, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, 50 Cent, Courtney Love, AC/DC, and more will be adapted for audio, exploring their rise to fame and the challenges within their career through interviews, song clips, and archives. New podcast episodes will drop weekly and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast streaming apps. Meanwhile, the Behind the Music reboot series will feature new stories from Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe. The first season of the show will be released in two parts, with the two premiere episodes focusing on Martin and LL Cool J, respectively. All of the announced artists will be featured in the first half of the season except for Lopez, whose episode will air in the season’s second half alongside other music acts to be announced at a later date.