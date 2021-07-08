Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Have an Enchanting Summer Night at Fairs, Festivals and More in OCNY!

focusmediausa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (July 8, 2021) – Summer is here and it’s time for fairs, festivals and nights out with friends and family! Orange County is filled with summer activities that offer plenty of fun for all ages. From taking in a concert featuring local music, a carnival filled with fun rides and sweet treats, or a fair to let out your inner knight in shining armor, Orange County, N.Y. offers you the best summer outings!

www.focusmediausa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Goshen, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
Society
County
Orange County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
Person
George Thorogood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Summer Music#Ocny#The Orange County Fair#Speedway#Omeevents Com#Fair Oaks Drive#The Renaissance Fair#Orangetourism Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy