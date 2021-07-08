Intruder threatened to kill Mankato resident, charges say

MANKATO — An intoxicated man reportedly entered an apartment without permission and threatened to kill its occupant.

Refugio Sanchez Jr., 22, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of burglary and threats of violence Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A resident at The Quarters on Timberwolf Drive reported his apartment door was unlocked and a man he did not know “burst into” his bedroom the evening of June 8, the charges say.

When the resident asked the intruder to leave, the intruder allegedly threatened to kill him.

Another man then reportedly came in and apologized for his friend. As the companion was pulling his friend out of the apartment, the intruder allegedly threatened he’d “come back tomorrow and kill” the resident.

The men were stopped in the area and Sanchez was identified as the intruder, according to the court complaint.