PSC denies Evergy applications to intervene in Ameren, Empire rate cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) denied Evergy Missouri’s applications to intervene in two rate adjustment cases this week. The first, filed in Ameren Missouri’s electric and natural gas rate adjustment case, was submitted more than a month after the application deadline had passed. Evergy argued the rate adjustment could have broad impacts on other utilities by setting precedent on regulatory policy, a position most of the commission rejected.themissouritimes.com
