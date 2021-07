Anheuser-Busch InBev appointed Brendan Whitworth Zone President North America and Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch business, effective July 1, 2021. Whitworth most recently served as the company’s U.S. Chief Sales Officer and has held various commercial leadership positions in the U.S. for the last eight years. Whitworth, credited by leadership for shaping and driving its 10-year commercial strategy and experience in partnering with wholesaler and retail customers, will continue to accelerate the company’s momentum in the U.S. and Canada in his new role. He succeeds Michel Doukeris, who is transitioning to the role of Global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, also effective July 1, 2021.