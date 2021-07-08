Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, TN

Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe Drop Out of Bonnaroo Lineup

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the farm opens back up in September, there’ll be a few different faces on stage. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have all dropped out of Bonnaroo, according to an Instagram post by the festival. Del Rey was set to headline Sunday, September 5, alongside Tyler, the Creator, while Monáe was to perform on Friday, September 3, and King Gizzard was to perform on Saturday, September 4. Festival favorites RÜFÜS DU SOL will now headline on Sunday, while Khruangbin is joining the Friday lineup. The festival didn’t say why the performers had to drop out. Curiously, the announcement comes days after Del Rey delayed her upcoming album Blue Banisters, and weeks after Monáe joined the cast of Knives Out 2, which is currently shooting in Greece. Bonnaroo, which takes place in Manchester, Tennessee, is set to be one of the first major festivals returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although COVID doesn’t seem to be shaking up other lineups in the same way — Lollapalooza, the first Big Three festival set to return at the end of the month, hasn’t announced any similar dropouts.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Manchester, TN
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonnaroo Lineup#R F S Du Sol#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicElite Daily

The Similarities Between These Lorde And Lana Del Rey Songs Have Fans Pissed At Jack Antonoff

In recent years, Jack Antonoff has become well-known for writing and producing songs, with high-profile collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepson, The Chicks, Clairo, and Taylor Swift. He’s also the lead singer of indie-pop band, Bleachers, and a drummer and guitarist in the indie rock band, Fun. As a result, Antonoff has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and even won five Grammy Awards: two for production on Taylor Swift’s albums 1989 and Folklore, two for his work with Fun, and one for writing the title track on Masseduction, the fifth studio album by musician St. Vincent. To say that Antonoff has a knack for music would be an understatement, yet fans have mixed feelings about his newest project. Lorde’s most recent single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” is yet another popular collaboration between her and Antonoff, yet the similarities between Lorde and Lana Del Rey's songs have fans side-eyeing Jack Antanoff for recycling the melody.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
Beauty & FashionElle

Zendaya Honours Beyoncé With 'Crazy In Love' Dress At BET Awards

Singing along to Beyoncé's debut solo single, 'Crazy In Love' while practising the 'uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, oh-no-no' dance, of course!. As was Zendaya, apparently. Which is why the Malcolm & Marie actor wore the vintage Versace dress that Beyoncé had performed her hit single in at last night's BET awards on June 27.
MusicElite Daily

14 Bad Songs Your Fave Artists Desperately Want You To Forget About

The music an artist releases becomes part of the legacy they leave behind. In a digital streaming world, music is more easily accessible than ever, and once a song is out into the world, it’s out there forever. This is beneficial for fans who want to re-live their favorite albums over and over, but for musicians who would prefer to forget their earliest (and sometimes embarrassing or even offensive) early catalog, this proves to be a problem. There are so many old songs artists want fans to forget about, and they aren’t afraid to say it.
CelebritiesVulture

Night Court Star Charlie Robinson Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, the actor known for playing court clerk Mac on Night Court over eight seasons, died on July 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robinson was 75 and died due to cardiac arrest from metastatic adenocarcinoma, a representative told the outlet. Robinson starred in various films and TV series for nearly decade, including The Black Gestapo and Lou Grant, before being cast in the NBC comedy Buffalo Bill. Night Court aired in the same slot after Buffalo Bill’s two-season run, and Robinson replaced Karen Austin’s clerk Lana after the first season. He stayed with the series for the rest of its run, from 1984-92, and directed three episodes. Robinson has also appeared in television series including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Home Improvement, House, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Key and Peele, and This Is Us.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
CelebritiesEssence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Mars Merkaba, Is Showing Off Her New Summer Hair

See the budding pre-teen debut her latest style for the people!. Boy, how time flies! It seems like just yesterday, Erykah Badu and Jay Electronica gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Mars Merkaba in 2009. However, recently the proud mom posted a video of the young lady on Instagram, showing off her new hair and yes, we care. See her now!
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Young M.A Responds to People Saying She’s Pregnant

Young M.A was trending on Twitter last night after people began spreading rumors that the Brooklyn rapper could be pregnant. She quickly addressed the unconfirmed claims via social media, debunking all speculation pointing to her expecting a child. Yesterday (July 20), the rapper cleared the air in the comments for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy