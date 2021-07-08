Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe Drop Out of Bonnaroo Lineup

When the farm opens back up in September, there’ll be a few different faces on stage. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have all dropped out of Bonnaroo, according to an Instagram post by the festival. Del Rey was set to headline Sunday, September 5, alongside Tyler, the Creator, while Monáe was to perform on Friday, September 3, and King Gizzard was to perform on Saturday, September 4. Festival favorites RÜFÜS DU SOL will now headline on Sunday, while Khruangbin is joining the Friday lineup. The festival didn’t say why the performers had to drop out. Curiously, the announcement comes days after Del Rey delayed her upcoming album Blue Banisters, and weeks after Monáe joined the cast of Knives Out 2, which is currently shooting in Greece. Bonnaroo, which takes place in Manchester, Tennessee, is set to be one of the first major festivals returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although COVID doesn’t seem to be shaking up other lineups in the same way — Lollapalooza, the first Big Three festival set to return at the end of the month, hasn’t announced any similar dropouts.