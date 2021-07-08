Cancel
Larry Brown wins Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

By Field Level Media
 14 days ago

The National Basketball Coaches Association named Larry Brown as the winner of the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday. Brown, 80, is the only coach ever to win both an NCAA national championship (Kansas, 1987-88) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2003-04). "I am honored to receive the...

