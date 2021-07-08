Popular Pocky Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Pocky sticks have developed a massive fan following over the last five decades. Since launching in 1966, the original biscuit stick dipped in chocolate has spanned the globe. Different flavors have been developed for different countries, making Pocky fans eager to collect and taste all of them from around the world. Of course, it all began in Japan, where Pocky still thrives under the Glico brand, and the majority of the Pocky flavors are available. Here in the U.S., there are five major flavors that can be found almost anywhere snacks are sold. Those five flavors include chocolate, strawberry, chocolate banana, cookies and cream, and matcha. While many of these flavors overlap with offerings from other countries, there are also several variations in flavor depending on where the Pocky was made.www.mashed.com
