Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Popular Pocky Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

By Jenny Kellerhals
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pocky sticks have developed a massive fan following over the last five decades. Since launching in 1966, the original biscuit stick dipped in chocolate has spanned the globe. Different flavors have been developed for different countries, making Pocky fans eager to collect and taste all of them from around the world. Of course, it all began in Japan, where Pocky still thrives under the Glico brand, and the majority of the Pocky flavors are available. Here in the U.S., there are five major flavors that can be found almost anywhere snacks are sold. Those five flavors include chocolate, strawberry, chocolate banana, cookies and cream, and matcha. While many of these flavors overlap with offerings from other countries, there are also several variations in flavor depending on where the Pocky was made.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#White Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Cookies And Cream#Food Drink#Glico#Japanese#The Choco Banana Pocky#American#Cookies Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Store-Bought Mustards—Ranked

Name a better duo than ketchup and mustard—we'll wait. There really isn't one, is there? Even though the two are quite the dynamic pair, mustard is one of those standalone condiments that many just can't live without. Whether you spread it on a ham, bologna, or salami sandwich, squirt it all over a hot dog, or include it in a savory salad dressing, there's no denying that mustard is a staple in many refrigerators. But mustard comes in all different types, such as spicy brown and honey to name a few, so which option is the best mustard?
POTUSCBS News

The most popular dog names, ranked

If you have a dog named Spot, Fido, King or Rex, then congratulations: Your pooch is rarer than you might think. Dog names have evolved over the years. We've even seen major changes in pet-name trends since President Ronald Reagan introduced his family dog, Lucky, in 1985. Nowadays, that name ranks way down, at No. 99, on this list.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 25% Agree This Is The Worst Oreo Flavor

When Mashed asked Americans what they thought was the worst flavor of the myriad Oreo flavors, we honestly had no idea what to expect in terms of the responses. For one thing, Oreos are so popular, it might be a bit challenging for some to think of any Oreo flavor as the "worst." Like, can something so good have a "worst"? Well, as it turned out, yes, something so good can, in fact, have a worst.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Upscale Chain Restaurants, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you plan on spending a nice chunk of change dining out, it's reassuring to know exactly what you'll be getting for your pricey meal. For this reason, choosing a restaurant with multiple locations may be to your benefit. The main factor at play is consistency: If you enjoyed your dinner at a chain in Los Angeles, you'll likely have a similar experience at the restaurant's outlet in Des Moines.
Food & DrinksSFGate

The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor in Every State

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner (June 18th to be exact), and just in time for a celebratory scoop, grocery delivery service Instacart has revealed the most popular ice cream flavors in every state across the country. The results are based on Instacart’s own data, accounting for thousands of different ice cream products from all across the country and uncovering which ice cream flavor each state buys the most, compared to national averages. So which flavor came out on top as the most-loved scoop? Moose tracks. Twelve states—Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin—consistently ask for a double or triple scoop of moose tracks, which is a rich and fudgy ice cream that has a vanilla ice cream base, chocolate fudge swirls, and peanut butter cups (plus toppings, of course).
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Is Aldi's Worst Summer Chocolate Flavor, According To Reddit

Aldi, being Aldi, is very big on seasonal stuff. They love themes of all kinds, such as their twice-yearly "German Weeks" that celebrate their European origins, but when it comes to holidays, that's when they really go all out. Over the past year, they've released Easter egg-shaped cheeses, spooky Halloween coffees, and off-the-wall Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips. Of course, the biggest, or at least longest, holiday season of the year is the one known as "summer." People in California and Florida may not get it, but anyone who lives in a colder climate (such as Aldi's native Germany) knows it's true: Each and every warm day is one worth celebrating since it won't be long before winter once again locks us in its icy 8-month grip.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Is A 'Snack Tax' Really Coming To England?

Obesity is a growing health crisis in much of the Western world. In the United States, Europe, and the UK, increasingly unhealthy diets have led to a troubling rise in many health issues, including type two diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even cancer (via CDC). Henry Dimbleby, the British government's new food tsar and head of the government-commissioned new National Food Strategy, aims to change all this with the world's first ever "snack tax."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

23% Of People Agree This Is Worst Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor

The Cheesecake Factory is a name that most won't have any trouble recognizing. The brand is much loved for its delicious menu options. According to Mental Floss, the brand has a fascinating story: Its journey began when a lady from Detroit, Evelyn Overton, was scouting for dessert recipes in a newspaper. She stumbled across one for cheesecake and decided to work on it. The dish turned out so well and received so much appreciation from her loved ones that Overton experimented with it further.
SciencePosted by
Mashed

Scientists Figured Out The Perfect Amount Of Time To Dunk An Oreo

It might surprise you to learn that scientists are just like us. They are deeply concerned with finding solutions for the many pressing questions that surround the universe. One of those questions that has been discussed and hypothesized about in every place, from American kitchen tables to elementary school cafeterias, has finally been put to rest with rigorous lab testing. The question: What is the perfect amount of time to dunk an Oreo in milk? It's a real conundrum for cookie fans and purported cookie-dunking aficionados. Dip it too long, and your Oreo — regardless of its flavor — becomes a mushy mess that breaks apart in your milk. Don't dip the chocolate wafers flanking that creamy center long enough and you might as well have skipped the dunking all together.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

28% Think This Is The Worst Doritos Flavor

Anyone who has wandered the snack food aisle at the grocery store and browsed the chip selection knows that there are now quite a few varieties of Doritos available for purchase. You might only remember the classic Nacho Cheese variety from your childhood, but now there's something for every palette. If you prefer the classics, you can opt for Cool Ranch (via Doritos). Those who like a little heat might prefer to sample the Spicy Nacho flavor, Spicy Sweet Chili, or even one of the FLAMIN' HOT varieties. Or, if you like your crunchy snacks in a different shape than the standard triangular tortilla chip, try out the 3D varieties or the special DINAMITA Chile Limon rolled chips, which are shaped like little rolls of crunchy heaven.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Decadent S'mores Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

There's just something about cinnamon rolls that has us like "whoa." And it's not just us, either. Statista figured that 67.46 million Americans consumed cinnamon rolls in 2020 alone. And that's just the American love for these decadent little treats that we're talking about. According to Visit Sweden, the average Swede consumes approximately 316 cinnamon rolls annually (or at least they're part of a full complement of pastry delights that make up that part of the Swedish diet). And, banana bread and sourdough aside, cinnamon buns were up there among the baked goods that were crafted the most often in the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic (via Metro).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason There Is Vinegar In Almost Every Hot Sauce

Are you a fan of hot sauce? Then you're likely to have favorite brands and maybe even a collection, too. If you've ever looked at the label and turned to the ingredients list to see exactly what's inside the bottle and what makes it so darn spicy, you may have noticed that many hot sauces contain vinegar. Common vinegar is used to preserve food, boost flavor, and to meet a certain pH level, according to Doc Hotties.
AnimalsColumbus Alive

The List: Ranking raccoons from worst to best

I have a raccoon problem at my house. They have recently made themselves at home in a nice, dry section of the overhanging portion of our porch roof. From time to time, particularly when I’m grilling and the smoke drifts upward, a raccoon will come down out of his/her comfy home and say hello. And by saying “hello” I mean it scrambles down a post, sometimes peeing on itself, while my dog barks and I run after it with the largest nearby object I can find.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Change Is Coming To Coke Zero Whether You Like It Or Not

We've already weathered so many changes in the last year, wouldn't it be nice if our favorite drinks just stayed the same? Unfortunately that isn't the case for Coke Zero as there's a new version of the popular no-calorie soft drink hitting shelves now. According to CNN, Coca-Cola announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy