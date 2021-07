Apple will now lend you iCloud backup space, so you can transfer everything to a new phone without having to delete stuff. When you buy a new iPhone, the easiest way to upgrade is to restore from an iCloud backup. Problem is, with only 5GB of space, many users don’t have a backup. The iOS 15 and watchOS 8 betas fix that, by lending you as much online iCloud storage space as you need, free, for up to three weeks. The idea is you can make a backup, restore it to the new phone, then delete that backup. It’s nice, but it only emphasizes how ridiculously little iCloud storage Apple provides for free.