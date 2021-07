Despite its mildly alarming storyline, which hopefully is far from reality – the popularity of the Netflix show You skyrocketed ever since the first season came out in 2017. After two seasons that were both wonderful and chilling in their own way, the show ended the latest season on a cliffhanger. This left many fans worldwide eagerly waiting for the third season to come out and to their relief, it might be here soon– since the filming for the season finally ended in April of 2021.