Franklin County, VA

Grandfather-caretaker held in child’s death

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday June 30th, 2021 the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Roanoke Memorial Hospital of a seven-year-old Franklin County child with injuries from a reported fall. The child succumbed from the injuries on Friday July 2nd, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday July 3rd. All results remain pending at this time. Through the course of investigation, John Robert Ebel, the child’s grandfather and caretaker, has been charged with Felony Child Abuse and is currently being held without bond. The investigation is on-going.

