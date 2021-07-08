Strode named Director for regional campuses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University announced Thursday that Dr. Derick B. Strode has been named Director for Regional Campuses. Strode has worked at WKU for 17 years and has extensive experience in student recruitment, advising, and academic services. He began his WKU career in 2004 as an admissions counselor, later becoming an international student advisor. In 2008, Strode accepted a position with The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. As the assistant director of academic services and coordinator of research, internships, and scholarships, Strode led academics for the program as it topped national lists as the best public high school. He was honored with a WKU Staff Excellence Award in 2018.