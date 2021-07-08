The Surprising Tool You Can Use To Make Bad Beer Taste Better

Growing up in Texas, biscuits were a staple — but learning how to make them was a chore. They can turn out like hockey pucks, and no one wants that. When I was younger, I’d spend summer days with my grandma, who lived in a decent-sized house with a huge kitchen. I’d get there so early I’d pass out on the couch, only to wake up to the smell of bacon. She cooked everything from scratch — her kitchen was full of creation — because she always said, “Why buy it when you can just make it?” Eventually, I became her helper, and that was the first time I ever made biscuits. Classic buttermilk biscuits with homemade jelly using grapes and berries from her yard.