City Confirms Holiday Inn Will Locate In Alton, Starbucks and Freddy's Terms Not Completely Finalized

GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has set an official date for the return of Glenfest 2021 in Miner Park, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said Thursday afternoon. Bowden said the official Glenfest date will be October 9, 2021. Glenfest has not occurred for two years. It was canceled two years ago because of other festivals on tap, and last year, with COVID-19, it was not held. Glen Carbon Mayor, Bob Marcus, had the original idea to have Glenfest in the fall, and now an agreed-upon dat Continue Reading