City Confirms Holiday Inn Will Locate In Alton, Starbucks and Freddy's Terms Not Completely Finalized
ALTON - Mayor David Goins, and Planning and Development Director Greg Caffey, announced on Thursday that a Holiday Inn continues to move forward with plans to locate near the Amtrak Station in Alton. In a Riverbend Growth Association Zoom meeting, it also surfaced that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Starbucks are also both coming to Alton. Caffey said on Thursday morning terms are not completely finalized with Starbucks and Freddy's but confirmed the Holiday Inn project: “The Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0