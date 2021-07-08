Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LIVE UPDATES: Suns take on Bucks in NBA Finals Game 2

By abc15.com staff
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYXpt_0arFIMlx00

Game 2 is underway as the Phoenix Suns look to take a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks!

Our hometown team has taken down the L.A. Lakers, swept the Denver Nuggets, and made it past the L.A. Clippers to get to the 2021 Finals, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

Wanna weigh in? Take our Suns NBA Finals poll below!

In Game 1 Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105.

Here are the latest developments:

Thursday, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

Thursday, 6:18 p.m.

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Thursday, 5:37 p.m.

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 5:28 p.m.

Thursday, 5:25 p.m.

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

Thursday, 4:53 p.m.

Thursday, 4:37 p.m.

Thursday, 3:33 p.m.

Thursday, 3:11 p.m.

Thursday, 2:46 p.m.

Thursday, 1:03 p.m.

Thursday, 10:58 a.m.

Thursday, 9:57 a.m.

Thursday, 8:37 a.m.

Thursday, 7:28 a.m.

Thursday, 6:47 a.m.

Thursday, 6:06 a.m.

Wednesday, 8:21 p.m.

Wednesday, 4:59 p.m.

Wednesday 4 p.m.

Wednesday 3 p.m.

Wednesday 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday 12 p.m.

Comments / 0

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
507
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals Game 2#The Phoenix Suns#The L A Lakers#The Denver Nuggets#The L A Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players Who Just Played Their Last Game with PHX

The Phoenix Suns and their dream ride through to the NBA Finals stalled just before reaching its glorious destination, with the team unable to carry on and win their first ever championship, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks after six games. Even for a season that extended deep into July—something unseen...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker threw some shade at the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals. Booker’s Suns saw their title hopes come to an end in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the championship. In the aftermath, it seemed like Booker may have thrown the diss out there without thinking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy