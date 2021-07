The second match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks will be held at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Pirates are 3-2 in their last five games this season. The team won the series against the New York Mets by 3-1, losing the finale to a score of 6-7. The defeat dropped Pittsburgh’s record to 36-58 and the Pirates are currently in last place in the NL Central standings. Pittsburgh is 19 games away from the top team in the league.