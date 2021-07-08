Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Gonzales, Guadalupe and Wilson. * Through Friday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible. This could lead to Flash Flooding.