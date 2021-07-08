Cancel
Ashtabula County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Geauga; Holmes; Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PORTAGE...TRUMBULL MAHONING...GEAUGA...STARK...SOUTHEASTERN SUMMIT...SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...HOLMES AND SOUTHERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES At 257 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Orwell to near Hartville to 6 miles southwest of Berlin. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Ravenna, Columbiana, Chardon, Millersburg, Cuyahoga Falls, Boardman, Massillon, Kent, Green, Alliance, Hudson, Niles, Tallmadge, North Canton and Streetsboro. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

