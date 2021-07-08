Cancel
Dewitt County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Karnes; Lavaca FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Karnes and Lavaca. * Through Friday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible. This could lead to Flash Flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

