Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Johnson; Marion; Morgan; Shelby A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN SHELBY WESTERN HANCOCK...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...JOHNSON AND MARION COUNTIES At 257 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speedway to near Indianapolis to 7 miles northeast of Martinsville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Franklin, Greenfield, Beech Grove, Southport, New Whiteland, Cumberland, McCordsville, Whiteland, Bargersville, New Palestine, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Trafalgar, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Fairland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 119. Interstate 70 between mile markers 78 and 103. Interstate 74 between mile markers 93 and 112. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.