Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Johnson; Marion; Morgan; Shelby A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN SHELBY WESTERN HANCOCK...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...JOHNSON AND MARION COUNTIES At 257 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speedway to near Indianapolis to 7 miles northeast of Martinsville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Franklin, Greenfield, Beech Grove, Southport, New Whiteland, Cumberland, McCordsville, Whiteland, Bargersville, New Palestine, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Trafalgar, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Fairland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 119. Interstate 70 between mile markers 78 and 103. Interstate 74 between mile markers 93 and 112. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Shelbyville, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
City
Cumberland, IN
City
Bargersville, IN
County
Marion County, IN
City
Trafalgar, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
County
Shelby County, IN
City
Southport, IN
City
Warren Park, IN
County
Johnson County, IN
County
Hancock County, IN
City
Shelby, IN
City
Marion, IN
City
Whiteland, IN
County
Morgan County, IN
City
Meridian Hills, IN
City
Fairland, IN
City
Mccordsville, IN
City
Speedway, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy