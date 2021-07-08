Special Weather Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT QUEENS...SOUTHERN KINGS AND SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU COUNTIES At 258 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sheepshead Bay, or near Coney Island, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Rockaway Beach around 310 PM EDT. Howard Beach and Ozone Park around 320 PM EDT. Woodmere and Kennedy Airport around 325 PM EDT. Jamaica and Valley Stream around 330 PM EDT. Elmont around 335 PM EDT. Garden City and Hempstead around 340 PM EDT. Mineola and Westbury around 345 PM EDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 PM.