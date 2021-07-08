Flood Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain near the town of Athens. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Princeton... Athens Oakvale... Lerona Elgood... Dunns This includes the following streams and drainages Beaver Branch, Lick Creek, Bluestone River, East River, Bolars Fork, Daves Fork, Dry Fork, Island Creek, Indian Branch, Little Island Creek, Brush Creek and Hales Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.