Refugio County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue to rise to near 28.9 feet Saturday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood levels early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Flow is to the slab elevation of the lowest homes in the northwest section of Refugio, and requires evacuations. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Mission River Refugio 23.0 20.8 Fri 8 am 28.8 20.8 12.9 8.1 6.1

